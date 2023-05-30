White Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (29-26, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 4.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -130, Angels +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to break a three-game slide when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago has a 12-14 record in home games and a 22-34 record overall. The White Sox are 14-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 29-26 record overall and a 14-13 record on the road. The Angels have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .422.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the White Sox. Romy Gonzalez is 8-for-27 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .263 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 12-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press