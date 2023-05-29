Clear
64.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nationals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Washington Nationals (23-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -242, Nationals +200; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 17-7 at home and 32-22 overall. The Dodgers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Washington has a 23-30 record overall and a 12-13 record on the road. Nationals pitchers have a collective 4.48 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .244 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 18-for-41 with eight doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joey Meneses leads the Nationals with a .295 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI. Jeimer Candelario is 15-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .269 batting average, 7.27 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (hamstring), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 