Giants host the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (4-4, 4.44 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (3-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to open a three-game series.

San Francisco is 27-26 overall and 15-11 in home games. The Giants have hit 74 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 14-13 record on the road and a 26-26 record overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has three doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .244 for the Giants. Mitch Haniger is 13-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 14 doubles and three home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (ankle), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press