White Sox try to keep home win streak going, host the Angels

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (28-26, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-33, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-2, 4.95 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -138, Angels +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 12-13 record in home games and a 22-33 record overall. The White Sox have gone 13-28 in games when they have given up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 13-13 record on the road and a 28-26 record overall. The Angels have a 13-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 7-for-26 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Angels. Gio Urshela is 14-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.16 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

Angels: Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

