Yankees and Padres play with series tied 1-1

By AP News

San Diego Padres (24-28, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (31-23, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (3-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -146, Padres +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York is 31-23 overall and 18-13 at home. The Yankees have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.69.

San Diego has a 24-28 record overall and a 12-13 record in road games. The Padres are 12-21 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with a .263 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 walks and 24 RBI. Rougned Odor is 10-for-34 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

