Angels look to avoid series sweep against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (26-26, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-24, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -139, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Angels looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 15-12 record at home and a 28-24 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Miami has gone 13-15 in road games and 26-26 overall. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .401.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 12 home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .269 for the Angels. Gio Urshela is 15-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .371 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 17 walks and 20 RBI. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-33 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.30 ERA, even run differential

Marlins: 5-5, .291 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press