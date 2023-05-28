Clear
Athletics look to end 10-game losing streak, play the Astros

By AP News

Houston Astros (30-21, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-44, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (5-1, 3.07 ERA, .96 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (0-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -251, Athletics +208; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Houston Astros as losers of 10 straight games.

Oakland is 10-44 overall and 5-22 at home. The Athletics have hit 55 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Houston has a 16-10 record in road games and a 30-21 record overall. The Astros have a 24-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Astros have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 11 home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .267 for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 10-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 0-10, .177 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Astros: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

