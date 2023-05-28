Clear
Rays and Dodgers meet to determine series winner

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (38-16, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (0-0, 10.13 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, two strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (3-1, 4.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -130, Dodgers +110

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 25-6 record at home and a 38-16 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .346 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 32-21 overall and 15-14 on the road. The Dodgers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 15 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .296 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 11-for-36 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Will Smith has seven doubles, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 15-for-43 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .266 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

