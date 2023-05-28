Giants try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Brewers

San Francisco Giants (27-25, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-25, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (4-1, 2.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (1-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -131, Brewers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has gone 15-12 in home games and 27-25 overall. The Brewers have a 19-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco is 27-25 overall and 12-14 on the road. The Giants have a 15-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Giants are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has a .258 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has four doubles and 12 home runs. Owen Miller is 11-for-37 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto is third on the Giants with 14 extra base hits (three doubles and 11 home runs). Mitch Haniger is 12-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .200 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Giants: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press