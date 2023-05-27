Clear
Rays look to keep home win streak alive, host the Dodgers

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (38-15, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 2.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -117, Dodgers -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tampa Bay has a 38-15 record overall and a 25-5 record at home. The Rays have a 29-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has gone 14-14 on the road and 31-21 overall. The Dodgers have a 24-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with 12 home runs while slugging .635. Jose Siri is 11-for-35 with a double, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .333 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 18 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. J.D. Martinez is 15-for-44 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .264 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

