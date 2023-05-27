Athletics bring 9-game losing streak into matchup against the Astros

Houston Astros (29-21, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-43, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0); Athletics: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -274, Athletics +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to end a nine-game slide when they take on the Houston Astros.

Oakland has a 5-21 record at home and a 10-43 record overall. The Athletics have gone 7-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has gone 15-10 in road games and 29-21 overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Aledmys Diaz is 9-for-29 with a double over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 12 home runs while slugging .592. Alex Bregman is 12-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .187 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Astros: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press