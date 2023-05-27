Clear
56.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics bring 9-game losing streak into matchup against the Astros

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Houston Astros (29-21, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-43, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0); Athletics: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -274, Athletics +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to end a nine-game slide when they take on the Houston Astros.

Oakland has a 5-21 record at home and a 10-43 record overall. The Athletics have gone 7-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has gone 15-10 in road games and 29-21 overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Aledmys Diaz is 9-for-29 with a double over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 12 home runs while slugging .592. Alex Bregman is 12-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .187 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Astros: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 