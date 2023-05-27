Bailey leads Giants against the Brewers after 4-hit outing

San Francisco Giants (26-25, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-24, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (3-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -117, Giants -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers after Patrick Bailey’s four-hit game on Friday.

Milwaukee is 27-24 overall and 15-11 at home. The Brewers have an 11-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 26-25 overall and 11-14 on the road. The Giants rank sixth in MLB play with 71 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Giants have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has seven home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .257 for the Brewers. Owen Miller is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 11 home runs while slugging .468. Thairo Estrada is 12-for-44 with five doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Giants: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Willy Adames: day-to-day (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (wrist), Logan Webb: day-to-day (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press