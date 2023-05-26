Clear
Yankees’ Aaron Boone suspended 1 game by MLB for conduct toward umpires

By AP News
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, argues with umpire Chris Guccione, right, after Boone was ejected during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires.” MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill made the announcement and said Boone’s actions following his ejection from Thursday night’s game against Baltimore were among the factors in the discipline. Boone was ejected for the major league-high fourth time this season, the most among big league managers, when he was angry with the strike zone. He appeared to get spit on an umpire while yelling after he was tossed.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

