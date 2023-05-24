Cloudy
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics bring road skid into matchup against the Mariners

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (10-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-24, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-3, 6.85 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (2-1, 1.42 ERA, .51 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -278, Athletics +227; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners looking to end a nine-game road skid.

Seattle has a 12-12 record in home games and a 24-24 record overall. The Mariners have a 16-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 10-40 overall and 5-20 in road games. The Athletics are 8-35 in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 10 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Mariners. Jarred Kelenic is 12-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Nick Allen is 11-for-32 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 1-9, .190 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Ken Waldichuk: day-to-day (calf), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 