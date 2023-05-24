Twins look to stop skid in game against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (24-24, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.09 ERA, .99 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .89 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -159, Giants +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Minnesota has a 25-24 record overall and a 14-10 record at home. Twins hitters are batting a collective .229, which ranks 10th in the AL.

San Francisco has a 24-24 record overall and a 9-13 record in road games. The Giants are 12-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 11-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto is third on the Giants with 13 extra base hits (three doubles and 10 home runs). Joc Pederson is 3-for-9 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .271 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Giants: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (heel), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Logan Webb: day-to-day (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press