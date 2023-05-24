Cloudy
Dodgers try to sweep 3-game series against the Braves

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (29-19, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.13 ERA, .92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -120, Dodgers +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves looking to sweep their three-game series.

Atlanta is 29-19 overall and 12-12 at home. The Braves have a 10-4 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles is 31-19 overall and 14-12 in road games. The Dodgers have a 15-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .337 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 14 doubles and 11 home runs. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-42 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .247 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tyler Cyr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

