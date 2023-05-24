Cloudy
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Red Sox take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Boston Red Sox (26-23, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-23, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.27 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -111, Angels -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox are looking to stop a three-game skid with a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 27-23 overall and 14-10 in home games. The Angels have a 13-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston has an 11-12 record in road games and a 26-23 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .434 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 13-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has nine doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .300 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 10-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 