Athletics visit the Mariners to begin 4-game series

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (10-38, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-24, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Kyle Muller (1-3, 7.71 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (2-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -311, Athletics +251; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start a four-game series.

Seattle has gone 10-12 in home games and 22-24 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.62 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Oakland is 10-38 overall and 5-18 in road games. The Athletics have hit 53 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic leads Seattle with nine home runs while slugging .540. Eugenio Suarez is 8-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has seven doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .284 for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 6-for-31 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 2-8, .207 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Ken Waldichuk: day-to-day (calf), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

