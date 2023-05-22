Clear
Braves open 3-game series against the Dodgers

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (29-17, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (0-0); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-3, 2.85 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -150, Dodgers +128; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Atlanta is 12-10 in home games and 29-17 overall. The Braves are 10-4 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles is 29-19 overall and 12-12 in road games. The Dodgers have gone 17-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with a .344 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI. Austin Riley is 12-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 17 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 11-for-34 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 5.00 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

