Cardinals face the Dodgers leading series 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-27, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (3-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -149, Cardinals +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

St. Louis is 10-15 in home games and 20-27 overall. The Cardinals have an 11-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 29-18 record overall and a 12-11 record on the road. The Dodgers are 14-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 16 doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 15-for-33 with three doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .328 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI. Will Smith is 13-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press