Cloudy
66.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cardinals face the Dodgers leading series 2-1

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-27, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (3-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -149, Cardinals +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

St. Louis is 10-15 in home games and 20-27 overall. The Cardinals have an 11-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 29-18 record overall and a 12-11 record on the road. The Dodgers are 14-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 16 doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 15-for-33 with three doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .328 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI. Will Smith is 13-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 