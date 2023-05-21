Cloudy
Athletics come into matchup against the Astros on losing streak

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (10-37, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (26-19, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 10.17 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (3-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -351, Athletics +283; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a three-game losing streak, play the Houston Astros.

Houston is 26-19 overall and 13-11 at home. The Astros have gone 12-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland is 5-17 in road games and 10-37 overall. The Athletics have hit 53 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 11-for-38 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan Noda has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 7-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 9-1, .271 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Ken Waldichuk: day-to-day (calf), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

