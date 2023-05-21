Angels and Twins meet to determine series winner

Minnesota Twins (25-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-23, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.23 ERA, .91 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -151, Twins +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 24-23 overall and 11-10 in home games. Angels hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota is 25-21 overall and 11-13 in road games. The Twins have gone 14-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .286 for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 9-for-20 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has nine doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Twins. Joey Gallo is 9-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press