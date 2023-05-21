Cloudy
66.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels and Twins meet to determine series winner

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Minnesota Twins (25-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-23, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.23 ERA, .91 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -151, Twins +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 24-23 overall and 11-10 in home games. Angels hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota is 25-21 overall and 11-13 in road games. The Twins have gone 14-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .286 for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 9-for-20 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has nine doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Twins. Joey Gallo is 9-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 