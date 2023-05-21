Padres host Boston Red Sox, look to stop home skid

Boston Red Sox (26-20, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (20-26, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Corey Kluber (2-5, 6.41 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (4-1, 4.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -146, Red Sox +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to end their four-game home losing streak with a victory over the Boston Red Sox.

San Diego has an 11-15 record in home games and a 20-26 record overall. The Padres have gone 3-8 in games decided by one run.

Boston has a 26-20 record overall and an 11-9 record in road games. The Red Sox have an 18-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth has eight doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 12 doubles and 13 home runs for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-38 with five doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 1-9, .176 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (knee), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press