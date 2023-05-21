Cloudy
66.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Giants and Marlins meet in series rubber match

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Miami Marlins (24-22, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-24, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 2.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -128, Marlins +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco is 21-24 overall and 14-11 at home. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.38.

Miami has a 10-11 record in road games and a 24-22 record overall. The Marlins have a 17-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Marlins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto is sixth on the Giants with 10 extra base hits (two doubles and eight home runs). Joc Pederson is 4-for-21 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads Miami with 11 home runs while slugging .491. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: day-to-day (toe), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 