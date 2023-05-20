Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Astros host the Athletics on 4-game home win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (10-36, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-19, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-3, 5.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (4-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -300, Athletics +243; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Oakland Athletics.

Houston has a 25-19 record overall and a 12-11 record in home games. The Astros are 11-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has gone 5-16 in road games and 10-36 overall. The Athletics have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .310.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Dubon has a .309 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 10 doubles and a triple. Yordan Alvarez is 13-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Noda has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 7-for-30 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 