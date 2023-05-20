Astros host the Athletics on 4-game home win streak

Oakland Athletics (10-36, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-19, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-3, 5.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (4-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -300, Athletics +243; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Oakland Athletics.

Houston has a 25-19 record overall and a 12-11 record in home games. The Astros are 11-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland has gone 5-16 in road games and 10-36 overall. The Athletics have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .310.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Dubon has a .309 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 10 doubles and a triple. Yordan Alvarez is 13-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Noda has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 7-for-30 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press