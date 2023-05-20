Padres enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (25-20, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (20-25, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (3-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-1, 6.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -130, Red Sox +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to break their three-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox.

San Diego has gone 11-14 in home games and 20-25 overall. The Padres have gone 15-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston is 25-20 overall and 10-9 in road games. The Red Sox have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .341.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 13 doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 13 home runs while slugging .557. Justin Turner is 10-for-30 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .192 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Red Sox: John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press