Angels face the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (24-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-22, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (1-0, 4.30 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -122, Twins +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has gone 11-9 in home games and 24-22 overall. The Angels have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .329.

Minnesota is 24-21 overall and 10-13 in road games. The Twins are 4-9 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 10 doubles and 10 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 9-for-38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Joey Gallo is second on the Twins with 16 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Max Kepler is 6-for-34 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by five runs

Twins: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Tucker Davidson: day-to-day (leg), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Gallo: day-to-day (leg), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press