Red Sox visit the Padres to start 3-game series

By AP News

Boston Red Sox (24-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (20-24, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (1-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -144, Red Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres open a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

San Diego is 20-24 overall and 11-13 in home games. The Padres are 15-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston is 24-20 overall and 9-9 on the road. The Red Sox have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .451.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 RBI for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 6-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Seth Lugo: day-to-day (calf), Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow), Manny Machado: day-to-day (hand), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Red Sox: Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (groin), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

