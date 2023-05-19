Clear
Cardinals play the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (19-26, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 1.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-4, 5.62 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -132, Cardinals +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

St. Louis has a 19-26 record overall and a 9-14 record in home games. The Cardinals have gone 14-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 11-10 in road games and 28-17 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .449.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has seven home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .302 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-42 with a triple, six home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 15 home runs while slugging .570. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-40 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .282 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tommy Edman: day-to-day (abdomen), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Dustin May: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

