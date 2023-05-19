Giants begin 3-game series at home against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (23-21, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-23, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.06 ERA, .96 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -122, Marlins +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

San Francisco has a 13-10 record at home and a 20-23 record overall. The Giants are 10-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has a 23-21 record overall and a 9-10 record in road games. The Marlins have a 13-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with eight home runs while slugging .412. Casey Schmitt is 15-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 11 home runs while slugging .506. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Ross Stripling: day-to-day (back), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: day-to-day (toe), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press