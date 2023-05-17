Clear
Dodgers and Twins meet, winner takes 3-game series

By AP News

Minnesota Twins (24-19, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA, .94 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -144, Twins +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has a 27-16 record overall and a 16-7 record at home. The Dodgers lead the NL with 71 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Minnesota has a 10-11 record in road games and a 24-19 record overall. The Twins have hit 58 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy ranks fourth on the Dodgers with 16 extra base hits (two doubles and 14 home runs). Mookie Betts is 7-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .234 for the Twins. Max Kepler is 6-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .206 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

