Clear
62.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Padres

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Kansas City Royals (12-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (20-22, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (2-4, 7.71 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (3-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -217, Royals +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals hit the road against the San Diego Padres looking to break a five-game road skid.

San Diego has an 11-11 record at home and a 20-22 record overall. The Padres are 3-6 in games decided by one run.

Kansas City is 6-14 in road games and 12-31 overall. The Royals have a 6-25 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with nine home runs while slugging .537. Michael Massey is 10-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .191 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (hand), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 