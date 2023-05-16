Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Padres

Kansas City Royals (12-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (20-22, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (2-4, 7.71 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (3-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -217, Royals +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals hit the road against the San Diego Padres looking to break a five-game road skid.

San Diego has an 11-11 record at home and a 20-22 record overall. The Padres are 3-6 in games decided by one run.

Kansas City is 6-14 in road games and 12-31 overall. The Royals have a 6-25 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with nine home runs while slugging .537. Michael Massey is 10-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .191 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (hand), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press