Athletics start 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (23-18, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (9-33, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Athletics: Drew Rucinski (0-3, 8.16 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -212, Athletics +176; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to open a three-game series.

Oakland is 9-33 overall and 4-18 at home. The Athletics have a 7-29 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Arizona has a 23-18 record overall and a 9-8 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have an 8-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 12-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-34 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .252 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press