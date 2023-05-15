Clear
67.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers host the Twins, try to continue home win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Minnesota Twins (23-18, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -118, Twins -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a nine-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

Los Angeles has a 26-15 record overall and a 15-6 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .448 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Minnesota is 23-18 overall and 9-10 on the road. The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.30.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 13 doubles and seven home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 13-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Trevor Larnach leads the Twins with a .234 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. Carlos Correa is 9-for-43 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .206 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Twins: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (leg), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 