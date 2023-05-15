Dodgers host the Twins, try to continue home win streak

Minnesota Twins (23-18, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -118, Twins -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a nine-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

Los Angeles has a 26-15 record overall and a 15-6 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .448 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Minnesota is 23-18 overall and 9-10 on the road. The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.30.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 13 doubles and seven home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 13-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Trevor Larnach leads the Twins with a .234 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. Carlos Correa is 9-for-43 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .206 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Twins: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (leg), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press