Padres open 3-game series at home against the Royals

By AP News

Kansas City Royals (12-30, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-22, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (3-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (3-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -211, Royals +176; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

San Diego has a 10-11 record at home and a 19-22 record overall. The Padres have hit 45 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Kansas City has a 12-30 record overall and a 6-13 record on the road. The Royals have a 3-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, six home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .265 for the Padres. Juan Soto is 13-for-37 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has nine doubles, nine home runs and 23 RBI for the Royals. Freddy Fermin is 8-for-20 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .204 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Royals: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

