Clear
65.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guardians and Angels meet in series rubber match

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (21-19, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (18-21, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -110, Guardians -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cleveland has an 18-21 record overall and an 8-12 record at home. The Guardians have gone 11-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 21-19 record overall and an 11-10 record on the road. Angels hitters are batting a collective .260, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 7-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rendon has a .301 batting average to lead the Angels, and has four doubles and a home run. Taylor Ward is 12-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 5-5, .288 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Mike Zunino: day-to-day (neck), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (groin), Chad Wallach: 7-Day IL (neck), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 