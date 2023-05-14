Clear
Dodgers look to keep home win streak alive, host the Padres

By AP News

San Diego Padres (19-21, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (25-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (0-0); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -178, Padres +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their eight-game home win streak intact when they face the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles is 25-15 overall and 14-6 at home. The Dodgers have gone 17-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego has a 19-21 record overall and a 9-10 record in road games. The Padres are 14-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .310 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 13 doubles and seven home runs. Will Smith is 13-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11-for-44 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .236 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Padres: 3-7, .210 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (finger), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

