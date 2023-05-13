Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers Saturday

Texas Rangers (23-15, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (9-31, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (2-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (0-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -146, Athletics +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Oakland is 4-16 at home and 9-31 overall. The Athletics have a 6-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas has gone 11-9 on the road and 23-15 overall. The Rangers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .441.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 11 home runs, 20 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .319 for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 16-for-46 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia ranks fourth on the Rangers with 14 extra base hits (five doubles and nine home runs). Marcus Semien is 14-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press