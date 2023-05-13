Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants Saturday

San Francisco Giants (17-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (3-2, 2.80 ERA, .93 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (5-1, 2.36 ERA, .85 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -169, Giants +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Arizona is 21-18 overall and 12-10 in home games. The Diamondbacks have the best team batting average in the NL at .273.

San Francisco has a 17-21 record overall and a 7-11 record on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Diamondbacks with a .310 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI. Dominic Fletcher is 16-for-35 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 6-for-29 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .293 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press