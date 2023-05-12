Dodgers host the Padres to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (19-19, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA, .94 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -144, Padres +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 12-6 record at home and a 23-15 record overall. The Dodgers have a 16-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has gone 9-8 on the road and 19-19 overall. The Padres are 15-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has six home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI while hitting .296 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with a .266 batting average, and has five doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 15 RBI. Juan Soto is 16-for-37 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Padres: 5-5, .245 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (finger), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press