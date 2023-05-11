Twins and Padres square off in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (19-18, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-17, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (2-0, .98 ERA, .87 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -119, Twins -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota has an 11-7 record in home games and a 20-17 record overall. The Twins have a 15-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego has a 9-7 record on the road and a 19-18 record overall. The Padres have a 14-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has five doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .223 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 9-for-42 with a double over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has five doubles, six home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .272 for the Padres. Juan Soto is 15-for-37 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .180 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 6-4, .271 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press