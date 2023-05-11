Diamondbacks take on the Giants in first of 4-game series

San Francisco Giants (16-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.01 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (1-0, 5.17 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -137, Diamondbacks +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants to begin a four-game series.

Arizona has an 11-9 record at home and a 20-17 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .330.

San Francisco has gone 6-10 on the road and 16-20 overall. The Giants are 8-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .306 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs. Christian Walker is 15-for-42 with six home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

J.D. Davis has two doubles and seven home runs for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 9-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .292 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (hamstring), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press