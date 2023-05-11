Athletics look to stop skid in matchup with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (22-14, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-30, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter a matchup against the Texas Rangers after losing four games in a row.

Oakland has a 3-15 record at home and an 8-30 record overall. The Athletics are 5-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has a 10-8 record in road games and a 22-14 record overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has five doubles and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 13-for-44 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with nine home runs while slugging .489. Ezequiel Duran is 13-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (head), Mason Miller: day-to-day (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press