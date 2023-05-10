Clear
51.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Brewers and Dodgers meet in series rubber match

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-16, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.53 ERA, .98 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (3-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -163, Brewers +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 20-16 overall and 10-7 at home. The Brewers are 6-2 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 22-15 record overall and a 10-9 record in road games. The Dodgers have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has four doubles and 10 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 7-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Muncy has a double, 12 home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .209 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (finger), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 