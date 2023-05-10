Clear
Athletics meet the Yankees after Diaz’s 3-home run game

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (8-29, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (20-17, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Kyle Muller (1-2, 6.62 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Yankees: Jhony Brito (2-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -225, Athletics +185; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics meet the New York Yankees after Jordan Diaz hit three home runs on Tuesday in a 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

New York has a 13-8 record in home games and a 20-17 record overall. The Yankees have a 10-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has gone 5-14 on the road and 8-29 overall. The Athletics have a 6-25 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has seven doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .256 for the Yankees. Jake Bauers is 2-for-12 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 10 home runs, 20 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .313 for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 14-for-44 with four doubles, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hip), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (head), Mason Miller: day-to-day (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

