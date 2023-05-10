Angels and Astros play, winner secures 3-game series

Houston Astros (18-18, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-17, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (2-0, 5.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -122, Angels +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has a 10-8 record at home and a 20-17 record overall. The Angels have gone 14-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 18-18 overall and 10-7 on the road. The Astros have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has nine doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 7-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has four doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-34 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chad Wallach: 7-Day IL (neck), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Mauricio Dubon: day-to-day (undisclosed), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press