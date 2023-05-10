Clear
51.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Padres take on the Twins after Soto’s 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Diego Padres (19-17, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-17, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (3-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -126, Padres +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Minnesota Twins after Juan Soto’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 19-17 overall and 10-7 at home. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .384.

San Diego is 9-6 on the road and 19-17 overall. The Padres rank seventh in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has a .233 batting average to lead the Twins, and has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Jorge Polanco is 9-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego with six home runs while slugging .447. Manny Machado is 15-for-42 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .180 batting average, 3.19 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 