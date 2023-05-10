Clear
Giants play the Nationals with series tied 1-1

By AP News

Washington Nationals (15-21, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (16-19, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Giants: Sean Manaea (1-1, 7.33 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -154, Nationals +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 10-9 record in home games and a 16-19 record overall. The Giants have gone 7-16 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Washington is 15-21 overall and 9-9 on the road. The Nationals are 7-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis leads San Francisco with seven home runs while slugging .505. LaMonte Wade Jr is 9-for-29 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-42 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

