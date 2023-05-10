Mostly Clear
65.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers’ Syndergaard leaves after 1 inning with cut finger

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard left Tuesday night’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after dealing with a cut on the index finger of his pitching hand in his one inning of work.

After throwing his warm-up pitches before the bottom of the first inning, Syndergaard went to the dugout before returning to the mound. He appeared to be dealing with blood on his index finger.

Syndergaard, 30, then allowed the first two Brewers hitters to reach base before he got out of the inning without allowing a run.

Christian Yelich hit a leadoff single and Jesse Winker walked before Willy Adames hit a drive that Chris Taylor caught in front of the left-field wall. Rowdy Tellez then grounded into a double play.

Syndergaard threw 20 pitches, including 11 strikes, in his first appearance since April 30. Phil Bickford replaced Syndergaard with the Dodgers leading 3-0.

Syndergaard entered Tuesday with a 1-3 record and 6.32 ERA. The Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $13 million contract in December. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 