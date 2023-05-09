Twins open 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (18-17, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-16, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (2-1, 5.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Twins: Louie Varland (0-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -121, Padres +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Minnesota has a 10-6 record in home games and a 19-16 record overall. The Twins have an 11-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has an 8-6 record in road games and an 18-17 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .193 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 9-for-42 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth has eight doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-47 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .193 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press